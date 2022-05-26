EffingHAM-JAM dates announced

The EffingHAM-JAM and Kansas City BBQ Society State (KCBS) BBQ Championship will be Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, in downtown Effingham.
The weekend activities get underway on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with judging and tastings of the Hometown Throwdown Challenge, where teams of amateur barbecue enthusiasts will compete for category trophies and a $250 cash prize for the grand champion.
Local band, The Troubadours, and one of Nashville’s finest rock 'n' roll bands, Loose Lips, featuring Effingham’s own Myles Baker, are back and will be on stage all evening.
Saturday starts with a complimentary pancake breakfast at the Effingham Farmers Market. Returning is the Children’s Activity area, where all ages can enjoy face painting, an obstacle course, bean bag toss, crafts and more fun-filled games. Children also can explore an Effingham Fire Department fire truck and Effingham Police Department police car.
The KCBS Professional Competition will get underway at noon, with teams competing in a variety of categories. Judging concludes at 2 p.m., with the official KCBS awards ceremony wrapping up the day at 4 p.m.
The Effingham County Chamber is accepting Hometown Throwdown teams, vendors, volunteers and sponsors. Contact Nicole Morrison at the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147 if interested.
More information can be found online at EffingHAMJAM.com, EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or the HAM-JAM Facebook page @EffingHamJam.
Net proceeds from the event will support the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, which is the philanthropic arm of the Chamber. The Chamber Foundation provides educational opportunities for youth and the local workforce to build and strengthen themselves in a personal and business capacity through its scholarship program. This program provides $1,000 continuing education scholarships to area high school seniors and adults who are starting/continuing their secondary education.
