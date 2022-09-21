On Sept. 16 at Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham, 29 members of Effingham High School's Class of 1962, plus their guests, met for their 60th class reunion. Class members voted to begin having reunions every two years.
Effingham High School Class of 1962 reunites
