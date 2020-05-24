Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries’ donation centers will begin accepting drop-off donations at its remaining locations, including Effingham, 1004 N. Keller, starting May 27.
All locations will accept donations from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday noon–5 p.m.
Goodwill has taken necessary safety precautions at these donation sites to protect both donors and Goodwill donation attendants and will be implementing social distancing measures at each location.
“We are asking those wishing to donate to follow a ‘Stop, Drop and Go’ process. Donors can stop at our donation doors, drop their donations on the ground by the donation door, then get back in their vehicles and go. There will be no interaction with our donation attendants,” said Brian Durbin, Vice President of Retail Operations. “If possible, we ask donors to presort their donations before dropping them off by separating clothing from housewares from electronics,” said Durbin. Goodwill has instituted a quarantine and disinfection plan for all new donations and those items will not be immediately available on the sales floor, once Goodwill stores are reopened.
A list of acceptable and unacceptable donations can be found on the Goodwill website at llgi.org/donate.
Donors who wish to receive a donation receipt electronically can email customercomments@llgi.org and provide a date and location of their drop-off donation. An electronic receipt will be emailed back to them.
