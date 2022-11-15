Effingham gets festive with Wonderland in Lights, new downtown display

Visit Effingham presents another year of Wonderland in Lights at Community Park.
Each year Community Park is transformed into a drive-thru holiday light spectacle, filled with whimsical scenes, including reindeer flight school, playful penguins, Santa and his reindeer taking flight, a Nativity scene, a Gingerbread house, a bucket truck driven by helpful elves and more.
Tune in to 90.7 FM for continuous Christmas music, compliments of Visit Effingham, 97.9 XFM and KJ Country 102.3 as you drive through the display.
Wonderland in Lights officially opens Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24, and runs through the New Year. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Community Park is located on East Temple Avenue in Effingham.
Santa will be at his post every Saturday from Thanksgiving through Dec. 17 to greet cars and hand out toys. There is no cost, but donations are appreciated.
Also visit "Light up the Lawn," where larger-than-life, 3-D holiday light displays glisten in Downtown Effingham. Drive by the Effingham County Museum lawn to see the dazzling "Star," the "Royal Present," the "Heart of Christmas" walk-thru ornament, "Santa’s Sleigh and His Reindeer," the walk-thru "Gingerbread House," the new walk-thru "Hot Cocoa Mug" and the 34-foot "Christmas Tree." Get out of the vehicle to see the lights up close and pose with the "Reindeer Family" and "Polar Bear Family" as well.
For more information or to view our Calendar of Events, visit www.visiteffinghamil.com.
