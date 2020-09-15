Members of the Effingham Fire Department completed a three-part Rail Car Safety program conducted by Mark Allen, Dangerous Goods Officer for the Canadian National Railway.
The training program introduced firefighters to basic safety practices for operating around an active rail line as well as identification of various rail cars utilized by the Canadian National Railway and how to properly respond to rail car-related incidents.
The final phase of the course consisted of hands-on training utilizing a rail car simulator, where firefighters practiced how to identify and mitigate leaks involving pressure and non-pressure rail cars.
"The training provided instilled more confidence in our firefighters to respond to rail car emergencies," said Chief Bob Tutko.
