The Effingham Fire Department is taking time to remind everyone that Fire Prevention Week will be recognized locally and nationally this year from Oct. 4 through 10.
Each year, the National Fire Protection District selects a theme for Fire Prevention Week, and the theme this year is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen." Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said that according to statistics provided by the National Fire Protection Association, cooking-related fires are the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries and unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen.
Firefighter Kenneth Hayes serves as the Effingham Fire Department Public Education Coordinator and is working with local businesses to assist in promoting fire safety this year.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the department had to adjust its fire prevention program to account for eliminating most of its “in-person” fire education efforts. This year the department is teaming up with five of local pizza restaurants — Joe's Pizza and Pasta, Pizza Man, Domino’s, Little Caesars and Papa John's. On the Friday night of Fire Prevention Week, the restaurants will be delivering a kid’s fire safety activity booklet with a pizza delivery while the supplies last. The activity books are provided by the Effingham Fire Department.
“We encourage the parents to review the activity booklet with their children and take a few minutes to develop a home fire safety plan and to also check the batteries in all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors,” said Hayes.
The fire department advises this would also be an ideal time to have your furnace inspected by a qualified technician.
“In addition, the fire department will be delivering window posters to the local schools and local businesses to heighten community awareness of Fire Prevention Week,” added Hayes.
The National Fire Protection Association began sponsoring Fire Prevention Week in 1922. Fire Prevention Week received national observance status in 1925 by President Calvin Coolidge. Fire Prevention Week is observed nationally during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The conflagration killed over 250 people and left 100,000 people homeless, destroying more than 17,400 structures and burning more than 2,000 acres.
“We are fortunate to have the support of our community partners, such as Joe's Pizza and Pasta, Pizza Man, Domino’s, Little Caesars and Papa John's, who recognize the value of educating the public in our fire safety efforts,” said Tutko. “The Fire Prevention Week activity is one component of our overall Community Risk Reduction efforts."
