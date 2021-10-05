The Effingham Fire Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health to hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the fire station, 505 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham, Thursday for the first dose and Oct. 28 for the second dose from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons 12 years of age and older.
No appointments will be required. The vaccine is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
