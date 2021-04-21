The Effingham Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Strategy, “Take a Break for Safety” program, has once again returned some positive results for the Effingham community and local school children.
Under the Take a Break for Safety program, the fire department, in cooperation with local Effingham city public and private elementary schools, enlisted grade school students as Fire Safety Ambassadors to perform Fire and Life Safety Inspections of their homes, with the help of their parents during the recent spring break. As an incentive, Public Education Coordinator Firefighter Kenneth Hayes partnered with Chris Debolt, owner of the Effingham Culver's Restaurant, to offer free ice cream to the winning classroom at each school that returned the most home safety checks.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), residential home fires are the leading property type for fire deaths (73.2%), fire injuries (76.5%) and fire loss (54.7%). Fire Chief Bob Tutko said while the fire department can’t ignore these figures, it does not have the authority to inspect single-family properties in an effort to reduce these numbers. While the department does perform fire-life safety inspections in apartment buildings, it can legally only conduct inspections of the common areas and not the individual units.
The department's strategy then was to engage the school children it teaches fire safety to during the school year and make them community Fire Safety Ambassadors, who take the lessons learned in school back home to their families. In the Take a Break for Safety initiative, the department asked the students to take time during their spring break to perform fire and life safety inspections of their homes, with the aid of their parents, to check the operation of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, develop a home safety plan, and ensure combustible materials were moved away from heating systems such as furnaces, stoves and water heaters.
As a result, Hayes, who also happens to be a certified school teacher, distributed and collected the Take a Break for Safety surveys and announced that 387 safety surveys were returned from local students.
“That translates to a considerable number of single-family homes that have been inspected by residents to ensure smoke alarms and CO alarms are working properly, a fire safety plan has been developed, and in turn reduced the likelihood of a fire,” said Hayes.
“We would like to extend a big thank you to our school kids, and the Effingham public and private schools for their participation in helping to keep our community safe. Not only has the community benefited from this program, but our school kids get a treat as well," said Hayes.
Tutko said this year’s program saw an increase participation of 114 more students than the previous year. The fire department will continue to explore initiatives that are designed to keep the residents and the community safe and prevent those mishaps that can have a devastating effect on the community. The department will also involve private and public partners in these initiatives.
