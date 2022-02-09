The Effingham Family Mental Health Support group's monthly meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 213 N. Fayette Ave.
Family Mental Health Support is for family or friends of a loved one with a mental health issue. The group is supportive of one another and shares common experiences and resources.
Anyone interested is welcome to visit the Family Mental Health Support office, located at 202 N. Banker, Effingham. The office is a friendly, living room-type setting manned with volunteers. Persons interested can visit, play games, work a puzzle, read books from the office library, or look up resources from a list of therapists and psychiatrists located in Central Illinois.
The office is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone messages can be left at 217-240-2330. A volunteer will respond at their earliest convenience.
