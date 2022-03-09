In His Hands Orphans Outreach annual Effingham orphan benefit will be Friday, March 18, at Christ’s Church with dinner, entertainment and testimonies. Attendees will learn about what has been accomplished during the past year and will hear about plans for a new major project that will be announced at the event.
Through contributions, In His Hands has been able to meet the needs of orphans worldwide and to actively help many children come home to forever families. During the past year, donors’ financial support has provided three meals a day, education, medical care, and house parents for orphans in Haiti, the Philippines and Myanmar. Seventy jobs and small business opportunities were provided to needy people in these countries. In the United States, In His Hands helped women in crisis pregnancies and children in foster care, and helped families to bring their children home through resources and adoption grants.
There is no charge to attend the event and it is open to all interested adults, but reservations must be made in advance so meals can be reserved. This year, donations will be used toward feeding orphans and vulnerable children, providing homes for orphans, education, clean water, medical care and more.
The banquet is a major fundraiser for In His Hands and allows the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to continue to serve parent-less children in the United States and abroad. The banquet will be at Christ’s Church in Effingham. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the evening’s events will begin promptly at 6:30.
Various levels of event sponsorship are available for businesses, churches or individuals. Tickets are available by contacting In His Hands at 217-381-6006 or michelle@InHisHands.org. You may also visit www.InHisHands.org for more information.
