The Effingham Elks Lodge 1016 Food Drive and DJ Night in October raised over 700 pounds of food donations and $293 in cash donations.
The lodge added $250 to the cash donations, totaling $543. The food and money were split proportionately between Catholic Charities in Effingham, Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway and First United Methodist Church Food Pantry in Altamont.
The Elks thanks the stores that set up donation sites.
