National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme: Power of Travel.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach is proclaiming May 2-8 as National Travel & Tourism Week in the City of Effingham. The 38th annual NTTW arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance to the U.S. economy of initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.
“NTTW takes on a special significance this year as the travel industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The past year was incredibly challenging, but we saw the full power of the travel industry on display in the way we united and supported one another through this crisis.”
Before the pandemic, travel generated $179.30 million in expenditures, employed over 1,000 residents and generated $3.65 million in local tax receipts in Effingham County in 2019.
“After a rather difficult year, we are just so eager to welcome visitors back to Effingham and help drive Effingham’s recovery efforts,” said Effingham City Tourism Executive Director Jodi Thoele. “National Travel & Tourism Week is such a fun way to celebrate and recognize the contributions of the travel industry. The ‘power of travel’ not only impacts our local economy and workforce, but it is also an integral part of our community’s identity and culture.”
The Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) plans to celebrate this week by highlighting the power of travel on social media all week long. The Effingham CVB is also giving away prizes at the end of the week. To register to win a $100 gift card to Elevate Trampoline Park in Champaign, a $50 Effingham gift basket or a $25 Effingham gift basket, residents can stop by the Effingham Visitor Center (1505 Hampton Dr.) from May 3 to 7. Residents and visitors that come into the Visitor Center during National Travel and Tourism Week will also receive a free popcorn ball from Downtown Popcorn Company (while supplies last).
You can also register to win online. Watch CVB’s Facebook page, “Visit Effingham”, for the link to be shared on Monday. A winner will be drawn after noon on Friday, May 7. For more information, visit www.visiteffinghamil.com, Facebook: Visit Effingham, or call 217-342-5310.
