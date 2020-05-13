The Effingham County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan outlining projects and activities to reduce damages to people and property from natural hazard events will be available for public review and comment from May 19 through May 26.
The plan, along with a summary sheet and a comment survey, can be viewed on the Emergency Management page of the Effingham County website. If you are unable to access the plan via the website, contact the Emergency Manager for Effingham County, Pamela Jacobs, at 217-540-1669 to view a paper copy of the plan.
The comment period will remain open through Tuesday, May 28. Comments will be used to make any revisions needed prior to submitting the plan to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and FEMA.
The Effingham County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee began meeting last fall to prepare the plan. Unlike other emergency plans, this plan is aimed at identifying projects and activities that can be taken before a natural disaster occurs. Representatives from various county departments in addition to Altamont, Beecher City, Dieterich, Effingham, Mason, Montrose, Shumway, Teutopolis, Watson, Beecher City CUSD 20, Mound Township and Watson Township participated in the planning process.
"Committee members helped identify projects that reflect the specific needs of each participating jurisdiction. Storm damage information was used to develop specific recommendations for potential projects and activities to reduce harm to people and property within the county," said Jacobs.
A public forum will also be conducted on May 19 at 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 crisis which prohibits any gatherings of more than 10 people, the public forum will be conducted via teleconference. Persons interested in participating in the public forum should contact Zachary Krug, American Environmental Corp., at 217-585-9517 ext. 8 or zkrug@aecspfld.com. Individuals can still review this plan and comment without participating in the public forum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.