The Alliance is partnering with the Effingham County Chamber, EC-JOBS and the City of Effingham to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair (VJF) on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Virtual Job Fair is a way for job seekers to discover employment opportunities from local businesses. Attendees can conveniently participate from their computer or phone to learn about a variety of job openings from participants:
• CEF Economic Opportunity Corporation
• Drs. Sehy & Jones Optometrists
• JX Enterprises
• Linders Limited LLC – McDonald’s
• Lucia’s
• Stevens Industries
• Wolfe Restoration Inc. – Servpro
Employers will detail information about who they are, their current openings, and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to type questions throughout the presentations with a moderator asking the businesses at the end.
Attendance is free, but registration is required.
Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_umrCf7JqS6-ZPmX8EmuVHA
