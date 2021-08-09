The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, and the City of Effingham have partnered with Illinois workNet to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair (VJF) on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Virtual Job Fair is a way for job seekers to discover employment opportunities from local businesses. Attendees can conveniently participate from their computer or phone to learn about a variety of job openings from participating businesses: Continental Mills, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), Joint Active Systems, Peerless of America, Pepsi MidAmerica and Three Z Printing.
Employers will detail information about what they are, their current openings, and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to type questions throughout the presentations with a moderator asking the businesses at the end.
Registration is required to attend the VJF. Visit b.link/u597qg to register and for tips on preparing for a VJF. Job seekers are encouraged to attend the Virtual Job Fair to learn about Effingham County businesses and how to apply for job openings from the participating businesses.
More information about the VJF can be found on the Effingham County Chamber website calendar at www.EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
