Effingham County has enlisted the help of the MAPPING the Future of Your Community program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University to take a proactive approach to planning for community and economic development.
The MAPPING program is a participant-driven strategic visioning and planning process, whereby local leaders and citizen volunteers create a long-range vision for the future of Effingham County and a plan of action for achieving it.
During the course of five planning sessions, participants will identify three to six high-priority goals for the community, an action plan for implementation, and a break into groups to begin work on their goals and projects. After the conclusion of the MAPPING program, participants will organize a community-wide town meeting to share their ideas and projects with the community and invite local participation.
Sessions will run for five consecutive weeks beginning March 23 on Mondays from 6-9 p.m. Dinner will be provided from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Participants and sponsors are still needed and are encouraged to spread the word about the program to family, friends, co-workers and employees. Any interested community members are encouraged to participate in the MAPPING program and/or help by becoming a sponsor. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated at any level to help support this important effort.
For more information or to sign up to participate in the sessions, visit www.effinghamcountychamber.com. You may also contact Jamie Niemerg at jniemerg@effinghamcountychamber.com or call the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce at 217-347-4147.
