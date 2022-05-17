The Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District announced the poster contest winners. The theme of this year’s contest, sponsored by the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Effingham County SWCD, was “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life."

First-round winners

First place — Violet Iffert, Dieterich Grade School

Second place — Tenley Sams, St. Anthony Grade School

Third place — Kyla Tegeler, Dieterich Grade School

Fourth place — Allie Wright, Dieterich Grade School

Fifth place — Rory Gebben, Sacred Heart School

Sixty-two posters were entered. All participants of the poster contest received a certificate of participation and a bite-size candy bar, compliments of the Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The first-place poster advances to state-level competition. If selected, it will advance to the National NACD Poster Competition, where it will compete for $100. State winners receive three complimentary meal tickets where the award will be presented, plus a certificate of achievement and a monetary award.

