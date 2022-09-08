Trades, Skills & Manufacturing Day
The Effingham County Chamber, along with Effingham County high schools, have organized the upcoming Trades, Skills & Manufacturing Day scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Effingham Event Center.
Trades, Skills & Manufacturing Day is a day set aside to introduce and recognize the importance of these industries and learn about modern-day career options in Effingham County.
The day’s activities are meant to change the image and perceptions of the industries while inviting high school students to tour local facilities and envision their future career. Tour hosts showcase different processes, as well as the many careers associated in their specific industry. Many of the positions in Effingham County are technologically advanced and include utilize automation, robotics and other state-of-the-art equipment to produce a wide variety of products that are shipped around the world.
This day is made possible through the support of many community businesses who open their facility for tours, share diverse career opportunities by setting up a company booth, or sponsor to help offset associated event costs.
Tour hosts for the day include Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota, EJ Water Cooperative Inc., Flex-N-Gate, John Boos & Co., Probst Auto Body, Sherwin Williams Company, Siemer Milling Company, Stevens Industries Inc., Three Z Printing, Versatech Automation, and Y-Yard Auto & Truck Inc.
Event sponsors include John Boos & Co., Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, EVAPCO Inc., Probst Auto Body, Sherwin Williams Company, Three Z Printing and Y-Yard Auto & Truck Inc.
Those interested in a sponsorship or inviting students to tour a business should call Nicole Morrison at 217-342-4147 at the Chamber or visit the Oct. 6 event on the Chamber Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events.
