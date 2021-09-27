The Effingham County Chamber, along with Effingham County schools, have organized the annual Manufacturing Day for Effingham County on Thursday, Oct. 7.
This will be the eighth year the Chamber has planned for local high schools to tour manufacturing facilities and get acquainted with the jobs that are available in Effingham County. Many of the local positions are technologically advanced and utilize automation, robotics and other state-of-the-art equipment to produce a wide variety of products that are shipped around the world.
“After postponing last year’s Manufacturing Day, I am pleased that we are proceeding with bringing Manufacturing Day to our Effingham County students. This day allows manufacturing companies to not only educate students about the careers in manufacturing but to also inform them about the important part the manufacturing industry plays in Effingham County," said Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart.
Nine local manufacturers will be hosting student tours this year. They are Kingery Printing Company, Pyramid Marble & Granite, Quad Graphics, Sherwin Williams Company, Siemer Milling Company, Stevens Industries Inc., Three Z Printing, Versatech LLC, and Waupaca Foundry Inc. Effingham.
Over 200 students, teachers and counselors from Effingham County schools will be participating in the event, along with volunteers from the business community and Lake Land College. Participating schools are Altamont High School, Aspire Alternative School, Beecher City High School, Dieterich High School, Effingham High School, Pathways Alternative School and Teutopolis High School.
