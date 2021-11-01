The Effingham County Sheriff's Office has elected to participate in a No-Shave November cancer awareness fundraiser.
Through the month of November, sheriff's office personnel who pledge to donate $40 or $10 a week will be excused from shaving.
The public is encouraged to participate. Anyone who sees a uniformed Effingham County deputy in need of a shave may also donate to the cause by giving the donation to the deputy or bringing it to the sheriff's office and asking the money be directed to Lieutenant Buhnerkempe.
All of the money collected will be donated to Fear Nothing Cancer Support, a nonprofit organization that provides $50,000 to $75,000 a year to local people battling cancer in Effingham, Cumberland, Shelby, Jasper, Clay and Fayette counties.
