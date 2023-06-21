Effingham County Sgt. Brandon Murray promoted to lieutenant

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent promotion of Sgt. Brandon Murray to lieutenant.
In his new position, Murray will supervise the Patrol Section, ensuring the quality of service, adherence to sheriff’s office policy and standards, and make and oversee Patrol Officer Scheduling. He will also serve on the Sheriff’s Office Administrative Team and guide and assist all sections of the sheriff’s office.
Murray is a United States Marine and rose to the rank of sergeant while serving from 2005 through 2011. He was a deputy in Shelby County for three years before he was hired as a patrol deputy in Effingham County in 2013. While a deputy in Effingham County, Murray served as an ILEAS SWAT Operator and Team Leader for four years and is now a Special Deputy United States Marshal on the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was promoted to sergeant in June of 2021. Murray is an Illinois Master Active Threat Instructor, an Adjunct Instructor for Lake Land College, and a Team Leader for Effingham City/County Special Response Team.
Murray is a 2009 graduate of Lake Land College with an Associate’s degree in Administration of Justice. He is a 2010 graduate of Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies. In 2011, Murray graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy. He is also a 2019 graduate of the University of San Diego with a Master of Science in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership.
Brandon and his family reside in rural Effingham County.
“Lieutenant Murray will be a great addition to our team. He is intelligent and self-motivated. He has proven his worth while working patrol and by bringing several potentially violent confrontations to a peaceful conclusion. I am excited to see what he will do for our office and the people of Effingham County in his new position,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
