Repairs on the Effingham County Office Building elevator are scheduled to start Tuesday, May 26, Effingham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns announced.
The elevator is expected to be out of service, starting that day to allow transport of elevator components to the county office building basement.
The project will add more modern elements to the elevator, but the passenger car will not be replaced. The work is expected to be completed in a few weeks.
County departments will offer necessary services on the first floor of the building, located on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Fourth Street, to residents with difficulty taking the staircase in the four-story structure. This work will only affect one elevator, not the elevators in the adjacent Effingham County Government Center. Access to the Effingham County Jail is already restricted due to precautions regarding coronavirus.
