Effingham County Museum selling historic pavers

The Effingham County Museum wants area residents to own a piece of local history by owning a paver brick which was once part of the National Road when a portion of that road was located on Jefferson Avenue in Effingham.
The museum association has approximately 100 pavers available for sale for $25 each as part of a fundraiser for maintenance and continued renovation of the 1872 Effingham County Courthouse.
The National Road had quite a history. In 1806, Thomas Jefferson signed into law an act of Congress establishing a National Road to connect the waters of the Atlantic Ocean with the Ohio River and beyond. Originally, the farthest western terminus for the National Road was the Old State House in Vandalia, Illinois. In 1830, that road was surveyed in what became Effingham County shortly thereafter.
Early in the 20th century, the National Road was absorbed into the National Old Trails, a popular “Ocean-to-Ocean highway,” connecting the East and West coasts. In 1925, the road became US 40 in the original 1925 plan for US routes. US 40 still exists today.
Through the years, there have been realignments of the road. Originally, the National Road exactly paralleled the east/west railroad traveling through Effingham. In the 20th century, a portion of Jefferson Avenue was used as the road, as it directed traffic into what is now downtown Effingham.
The pavers the museum has for sale are from that early 20th century realignment. They make a unique gift for that person “who has everything,” or who is hard to buy for, but especially for the individual who loves local history. The pavers may be purchased at the museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m Tuesdays and Saturdays.
