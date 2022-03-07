Effingham County Museum opens for season

The Effingham County Museum has officially opened for the 2022 season. Hours are as in the past, with the museum being open each Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and by appointment. Those hours will be maintained through December.
The museum staff has been developing new displays, as well as improving exhibits already in place. One of the new displays on the second floor shows a variety of materials from World Color Press, including magazines printed there, employee awards, Letter Press plates, pictures of workers, and sundry other things. Another area shows local businesses and service groups' softball/baseball team uniforms, pictures of the teams, along with pictures of area athletes who competed professionally. There is a display containing a wide variety of typewriters and other business machines, also nearby is a large collection of wooden tools. In the area about churches, visitors will find a display of a baptismal font, along with communion ware. In addition, there is a display showing children’s tea sets.
A number of items belonging to area physicians (Hansen, Huelskoetter, Goodell, Matthews and Haumesser) of yesteryear are found in a case on the first floor, as is a case containing a variety of sewing projects, needlepoint, darning, etc. The homefront during World War II is shown in a case in gallery one, as is a glass case display about area soldiers from both World War I and World War II.
As always, there is no admission charge.
