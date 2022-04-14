On Thursday, April 21, the Effingham County Museum’s historical presentation series continues at the historic Court House. As in the past, the meetings will be held at 7 p.m., as the audience listens to another portion of the story of Effingham County. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m..
In this month’s program, Dean Manuel will speak about the early history of the Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church. Through his visual and oral presentation the audience will learn not only about the history of the congregation but also about the migration patterns which brought many Germans to this country and to this county. As a result, those who attend will learn about ethnic history and migration history.
The public is encouraged to be present and learn more about local history. With the April presentation, the current series of historical presentations will end, but will resume in the fall of 2022.
As always the lecture series is sponsored the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association, Inc., an organization devoted to the preservation of the fascinating history of Effingham County.
