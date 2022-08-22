Effingham County MAPPING Program PAVE hosts Peace Corps Fellow

The Effingham County MAPPING Program PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) will host Brittany Sunderman, an Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs (IIRA) Peace Corps Fellow.
The Fellows Program in Community Development at Western Illinois University is a two-year graduate fellowship program for returned Peace Corps volunteers (RPCV) and AmeriCorps (AC) Alumni. The program is managed through the IIRA and offers RPCVs and AC Alumni an opportunity to pursue graduate studies with an emphasis on rural community and economic development.
Brittany Sunderman is a graduate student in the Peace Corps Fellow's program at WIU, studying Community and Economic Development. She grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, but now calls Seattle, Washington, home. Sunderman served in the Peace Corps in Costa Rica from 2018 to 2020 as a Community and Economic Development Volunteer, which sparked a desire to continue helping others, but closer to home.
Sunderman is an avid hiker with a thirst for adventure, travel and connection. She enjoys sewing, dancing and any water activities.
As part of Sunderman’s fellowship, she will serve an 11-month internship in Effingham County beginning Sept. 1. Sunderman will work with the PAVE Action Teams in their efforts of Workforce & Education; Housing Development; Child Care; Entertainment, Festival, Events; and Parks and Recreation.
The community will have a chance to meet Sunderman at the Ice Cream Community Social scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center.
Questions should be directed to Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart at 217-342-4147 or Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President & CEO Courtney Yockey at 217-342-4214.
