Effingham County engaged in MAPPING the Future of Your Community program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University throughout the months of April and May to take a proactive approach to planning for community and economic development, thus creating PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County).
Stakeholders throughout the county, including community members and businesses, met to share ideas, create goals, form action teams, and develop a vision statement for the future of Effingham County.
The collective vision statement is “A transportation hub located at the 57 and 70 interstate junction, Effingham County, the “Crossroads of Opportunity," is composed of 15 townships that are rich in tradition, faith, entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic efforts. In partnership with city governments and educational systems, Effingham County provides a thriving economy that supports a robust workforce and business opportunities, and offers a variety of housing and child care options for its growing population. With a focus on the family, Effingham County is the leader in parks and recreation, offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, family-friendly entertainment, events and festivals. Be a part of Promoting a Vision for Effingham County!”
The action teams are focused on six specific goals:
1. Workforce and Education
2. Housing Development
3. Transportation Hub
4. Child Care
5. Entertainment/Festivals/Events
6. Parks and Recreation
The action teams have met regularly to address their goals and will share their progress at a meeting Wednesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at Koerner Distributor Inc., 1601 Pike Ave., Effingham.
A public town hall meeting will be scheduled for September with details shared soon on the Effingham County Chamber website: EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
Those wishing to join an action team(s) can fill out the online form at https://effinghamcountychamber.com/pave-promoting-a-vision-for-effingham-county/ - or call Chamber, or call President and CEO Lucinda Hart at 217-342-4147 or Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President and CEO Courtney Yockey at 217-342-4214.
