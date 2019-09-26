Effingham County Manufacturing Day is planned for Thursday, Oct. 3, bringing area high school students together for tours of local manufacturing plants to learn about manufacturing careers available in Effingham County.
Students learn how technology, automation, robotics and other state-of-the-art equipment are used to produce a wide variety of products that are shipped around the world.
Twelve local manufacturers will be hosting student tours this year. Participating manufacturers are Versatech, LLC; Stevens Industries, Sherwin Williams, Siemer Milling Company, Quad Graphics, John Boos &Co., Three Z Printing, The New York Blower Company, Waupaca Foundry, Kingery Printing, Mette’s Cabinet Corner & Pyramid Marble.
Students and chaperones gather at the Effingham Event Center, where they will participate in hands-on and team activities. They are then able to tour the facilities of two of the participating manufacturers before returning to the Event Center for lunch and further presentations and activities.
“This is our seventh Manufacturing Day event and over the years we have exposed over 1,800 students to today’s manufacturing environment. The future of our community depends on the education and vocational opportunities that align with our manufacturers’ skilled labor needs”, said Chamber President and CEO Norma Lansing. “By exposing our youth to the potential for satisfying careers right here in Effingham County, we are building the workforce of tomorrow.”
“Effingham County Manufacturing Day has allowed high school students from more than 17 area schools to experience first hand the diversity of manufacturing, as well as realize the international reputation of our Effingham County manufacturers. It has allowed us to expose a population of our schools to career possibilities that may have otherwise gone unnoticed,” said Jerry Tkachuk, principal of Altamont High School. “We all understand that not all education takes place in the classroom, and that seeing what companies like John Boos, The New York Blower Company, Mette’s Cabinet Corner and Kingery Printing do has far more impact than hearing about it. Every year, we are treated to students making statements that start with, ‘I never knew.’”
Nearly 300 students, teachers and counselors from 15 area schools will be participating in the event, along with volunteers from the business community and Lake Land College. Participating schools are Altamont High School, Aspire Alternative School, Beecher City High School, Brownstown High School, Cumberland High School, Dieterich High School, Effingham High School, New Approach Alternative School, North Clay High School, Pathways Alternative School, Saint Anthony High School, St. Elmo High School, Stewardson-Strasburg High School, Teutopolis High School and Windsor High School.
The community is invited to take part in any or all of the activities for the day. The cost of the lunch is $15, and reservations can be made with the Chamber Office, 903 North Keller Drive, or by calling 217-342-4147.
For more information about Effingham County Manufacturing Day, visit www.effinghamcountychamber.com. Information about the national observance of Manufacturing Day can be found at www.mfgday.com.
