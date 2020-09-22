The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) will once again be offering flu vaccination clinics.
Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu. Every flu season is different and we never know how bad a flu season is going to be or how long it’s going to last, which is why it is so important to get the flu vaccine every year.
Adult flu clinics for 19 years and older — ECHD will hold drive-thru flu vaccination clinics Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., starting on Sept. 29 until the end of October.
Masks are required. Please wear short-sleeved shirts and no coat in the car so it is easier to receive your shot. Have your insurance card and license out for ECHD employees to scan. Rain may change the location, so be aware of this.
Kids Flu Clinics for ages 18 and younger — The ECHD will hold kids flu vaccination clinics on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the health department. You must call ECHD at 217-342-9237 to preregister for insurance purposes and masks are required for anyone over 2 years of age.
The Effingham County Health Department is located at 901 W. Virginia Avenue in Effingham.
For more information visit www.effcohealth.org.
