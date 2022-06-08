The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) COVID Testing Center at 1904 South Banker St. in the former oil change place in front of the Village Square Mall will be closed on Friday, June 10. No COVID Testing will be available that day.
Starting Monday, June 13, the COVID Testing Center will be at the white hoop building at the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. Clinic hours will be expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Testing will still be drive-thru.
ECHD asks people who need testing to drive into the white hoop building and call the health department at 217-342-9237 and choose the "COVID testing" call option. A member of the testing team will then come out to you.
No insurance is required for these free tests. The service is available to anyone ages 5 and older seeking testing, and no appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are given the same day. PCR results take two to three days. There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
