Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2021.
Girls in Southern Illinois sold over $440,000 in treats and magazines. Brookelynne Wilson from the Effingham County Service Unit is the All-Star Entrepreneur for her area, selling $898 in product.
“I am so impressed with the girls who participated in the Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program this fall,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Program. “The excitement they showed during the program is reflected in the results. These girls are truly All Stars.”
Girl Scout Product Programs help girls gain five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests, become tomorrow’s leaders, and change the world.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org to join. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
