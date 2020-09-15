The Effingham County FSA Office has two new program technicians.
Emma Repking began on July 19 and Claudia Rincker on Aug. 16.
Repking lives on a robotic dairy farm with her family in Teutopolis. She attended Lake Land College for two years and then transferred to Illinois State University, where she received a degree in Agribusiness. Repking now works on the ARC/PLC program in the Effingham office.
“I look forward to working with the producers in Effingham County,” said Repking.
Rincker grew up in Findlay on a grain farm and now lives in Stewardson with her husband, Dusty, and their son, Kingston. The couple operates his family’s grain and livestock farm. Rincker works on the compliance program.
“Hopefully, we will be back to meeting with producers soon,” she said.
