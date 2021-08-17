New program technicians
The Effingham County FSA Office has two new program technicians. Danielle Wright and Mackenzie Hammer both started on May 23 as program technicians in the Effingham County FSA Office.
Danielle Wright is from Beecher City and graduated from Black Hawk East in 2014 with an associate degree in Equine Science & Technologies. She and her husband raise registered Belgian draft horses and Hereford cattle and own and operate a horse-drawn carriage service that her grandparents started in the early 1990s.
“In my spare time, I enjoy spending time on our farm with our 11-month-old daughter, family and friends,” she said.
Wright started with FSA as a temporary program technician in 2016. That fall she got a permanent position as a program technician in Moultrie County.
“I enjoyed working there and getting to know all the producers. I transferred to Effingham County to be closer to home. My program is Payment Limitations but I will also be helping with CRP. I am looking forward to working with and getting to know all the producers here as well,” she said.
Mackenzie Hammer grew up just outside of Altamont. In 2016, Hammer graduated with an associate degree in Applied Science at Kaskaskia College through the Southern Illinois Collegiate Common Market Veterinary Technician Program in Herrin.
Hammer had been working as a certified veterinary technician for the past five years here in Effingham.
“Now I am a program technician at the Effingham office and my program is Compliance. I look forward to working with producers and am eager to learn more about this side of agriculture,” Hammer said.
Update Your Records
FSA is cleaning up its producer record database and needs your help.
Report any changes of address, zip code, phone number, email address or an incorrect name or business name on file to the office. You should also report changes in your farm operation, like the addition of a farm by lease or purchase. You should also report any changes to your operation in which you reorganize to form a Trust, LLC or other legal entity.
FSA and NRCS program participants are required to promptly report changes in their farming operation to the County Committee in writing and to update their Farm Operating Plan on form CCC-902.
To update your records, contact your Effingham County USDA Service Center at 217-347-7107.
USDA Microloans
Farmers can use USDA farm ownership microloans to buy and improve property.
These microloans are especially helpful to beginning or underserved farmers, U.S. veterans looking for a career in farming, and those who have small and mid-sized farming operations.
Microloans have helped farmers and ranchers with operating costs, such as feed, fertilizer, tools, fencing, equipment, and living expenses since 2013.
Microloans can also help with farmland and building purchases and soil and water conservation improvements. FSA designed the expanded program to simplify the application process, expand eligibility requirements and expedite smaller real estate loans to help farmers strengthen their operations. Microloans provide up to $50,000 to qualified producers and can be issued to the applicant directly from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA).
To learn more about the FSA microloan program, contact your Effingham County USDA Service Center at 217-347-7107 or visit fsa.usda.gov/microloans.
New Farmers.gov Conservation Concerns Tool
Use Natural Resources Conservation Service’s new Conservation Concerns Tool to learn about conservation concerns that might impact your agricultural operation, then work with FSA on solutions targeted to fit your business needs. This tool is available now on our farmers.gov website, no login or account necessary.
With plain language and illustrative photos, the Conservation Concerns Tool provides a walk-thru of more than 40 conservation concerns related to soil, water, plants, animals, energy and air. Use the tool to create a list of resource concerns specific to your farm, ranch, or working forest lands, then download or print your list to share with NRCS staff at your Effingham USDA Service Center.
We have a video available to walk you through the tool so you can see how it works.
The Conservation Concerns Tool is built to run on any modern browser such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Safari and is fully functional on mobile devices. Whether you work from your desktop at home or your smartphone in the field, this new tool offers personalized conservation insights to meet the needs of 21st century agriculture.
Visit farmers.gov/conserve to learn about additional USDA resources available for your working land.
