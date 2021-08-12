Right to Life Booth

The winners at the Right to Life booth at the Effingham County Fair who received T-shirts are Cathy Emerick, Billie Guthrie, Judy Repking, Olivia Fritcher, Linda Will, Paula Lohman, Gene Drees and Kara Budde.

Food gift card winners were Marvin Tappendorf and Gloria Roan.

Car Show

Effingham County Fair Car Show Awards were given to:

Top 10 – Rodger Wilson of Bolingbrook; Bobby Reed of Martinsville; Scott Melton of Salem; Steve Tinsley of Marshall; Dennis Wynn of Georgetown; Terry Stephenson of Reelsville, Indiana; Bob Moore of Mason; Lyle Krueger of Effingham; J.J Miller of Effingham; Ryan Tillman of Altamont; Brandon Simcox of Altamont

Fair P resident's Choice – Rodger Wilson

Queen's Choice – Terry Stephenson

Ross Durbin Memorial – Bobby Reed

Best Paint – Steve Tinsley

Best Engine – Terry Stehenson

Best Interior – Rodger Wilson

Blue Ribbon Chrysler – Brandon Simcox

Blue Ribbon Ford – Bobby Reed

BlUE Ribbon GM – Steve Tinsley

Blue Ribbon Independent – Rodger Wilson

