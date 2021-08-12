Right to Life Booth
The winners at the Right to Life booth at the Effingham County Fair who received T-shirts are Cathy Emerick, Billie Guthrie, Judy Repking, Olivia Fritcher, Linda Will, Paula Lohman, Gene Drees and Kara Budde.
Food gift card winners were Marvin Tappendorf and Gloria Roan.
Car Show
Effingham County Fair Car Show Awards were given to:
Top 10 – Rodger Wilson of Bolingbrook; Bobby Reed of Martinsville; Scott Melton of Salem; Steve Tinsley of Marshall; Dennis Wynn of Georgetown; Terry Stephenson of Reelsville, Indiana; Bob Moore of Mason; Lyle Krueger of Effingham; J.J Miller of Effingham; Ryan Tillman of Altamont; Brandon Simcox of Altamont
Fair P resident's Choice – Rodger Wilson
Queen's Choice – Terry Stephenson
Ross Durbin Memorial – Bobby Reed
Best Paint – Steve Tinsley
Best Engine – Terry Stehenson
Best Interior – Rodger Wilson
Blue Ribbon Chrysler – Brandon Simcox
Blue Ribbon Ford – Bobby Reed
BlUE Ribbon GM – Steve Tinsley
Blue Ribbon Independent – Rodger Wilson
