Effingham County Fair Queen Anna Carrell was among 73 county fair queens competing for the state title during Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs convention January 20-22 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.
Carrell received the best nonfinalist in Beauty and Physique competition award. She is the daughter of Jennifer Wormhoudt and the late Aaron Carrell.
Effingham County junior talent winner Carder Stuemke presented his solo “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra and placed 10th at the state talent contest. He is the son of Chet Stuemke and Bethany Finney and attends Altamont Lutheran Interparish School.
Local senior winner was Mason Kurtz. He sang “You Know How I Feel” by Michael Buble during the state competition and placed seventh. His parents are Troy and Amy Kurtz. Mason is a student at Eastern Illinois University.
