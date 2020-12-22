The Effingham County Fair Board wants to thank all of the 4-H leaders for their dedication to 4-H in Effingham County.
Their time and dedication make it possible for members to learn and get educated in a variety of projects. Youth learn how to share responsibilities and become leaders. The Effingharn County Fair has always been a showcase for 4-H and the guidance of these dedicated leaders has contributed to its success.
4-H makes it possible for many highlights at the Effingham County Fair. Visitors of all ages get to not only enjoy viewing all of the projects, but they get to pet rabbits, pigs, goats, lamas and more. The 4-H barns have always been the cornerstone of the county fair experience.
This year the board has decided the "Fair Person of the Year” will be all of the 4-H leaders in the county. Because of COVID-19, the fair board had to cancel all the 4-H activities this year, but hopes to get all the kids back for a better 2021 fair.
Leaders receiving certificates of recognition are as follows:
15 Years of Service: Greg Esker, Jo Tappendorf, Kara Berg and Kimberly Beckman
17 Years of Service: Roberta Phillips
18 Years of Service: Dana Haarmann and William Brackney
19 Years of Service: Angela Moeller, Lisa Brackney, Lisa Hill and Patricia Purcell
20 Years of Service: Jamie Vonderheide
21 Years of Service: Carol Perkins
23 Years of Service: Larry Ring
24 Years of Service: Carol Tillman and Mandi Donaldson
26 Years of Service: Lori Camp
29 Years of Service: Alan Kollmann
32 Years of Service: Karen Grupe
34 Years of Service: JoAnn Ring
37 Years of Service: Cleo McManaway
38 Years of Service: Cindy Mathis and Janet Willenborg
50 Years of Service: Elsie Volker
63 Years of Service: Ron Volker
