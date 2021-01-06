Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation recently announced the Effingham County Chamber Foundation as the 2020 recipient of a $5,000 grant to create a diversity app.
The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County embraces new residents of the county and encourages the economic prosperity that comes with increased population. The Chamber Foundation also welcomes a community of diversity, including residents with various languages, faiths, cultures and orientations.
"Our goal is to welcome new residents of the county by creating a cellphone app that can be accessed by all consumers in Effingham County and visitors who pass through our community. The app will provide names, addresses, contact information and more for employers, retailers, houses of worship, health providers, education facilities, social activities, daycare providers, social services and translation services," Susan Wilson, chamber volunteer/CEFS Adult Literacy Coordinator, said.
The Effingham County CommunityWorks Endowment is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. The fund is dedicated to grantmaking activities in Effingham County that focus on workforce development, early childhood education, child care, and land use and protection. For more information, contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator, at 217-342-5413 or maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.