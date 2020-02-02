The Effingham County CommunityWorks Endowment fund advisory committee recently announced the recipients of its 2019 grant program: Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, Ballard Nature Center, Effingham Public Library and Altamont Sports Boosters. The Effingham County CommunityWorks Fund Advisory Board is comprised of members Kaye Dent, Dean Bingham, Eric Chojnicki, Karen Etter, Julie Everett, Nanci Huels, Steve Wendling, Adam Moore, Ann Wagner and Jake Niebrugge.
The Effingham County CommunityWorks Endowment is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and distributes annual grants to support workforce development, early childhood education and child care, and land use and protection. For more information, contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator, at 217.342.5413 or maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org.
