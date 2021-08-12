Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.