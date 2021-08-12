The Effingham County Chamber, Effingham County Regional Growth Alliance, and Promoting a Vision for Effingham (PAVE) County Steering Committee agreed to postpone the 2021 Effingham County Community MAPPING initiative. The planning sessions were scheduled to begin Sept. 8 at Koerner Distributor.
After being notified of new gathering COVID guidelines that planning participants must adhere to (wearing face masks and social distancing 6 feet apart), the decision was made to postpone the Community MAPPING process to spring 2022.
“On behalf of the Chamber and the Steering Committee, I am saddened that we are postponing this for the second time.” said Effingham County Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart. “However, we want to ensure that we fully maximize the resources and experts that the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs and Western Illinois University provide for this process. The decision to postpone until the spring was important because this will allow us to meet in person to have the open dialogue required to create the long-range vision for the Future of Effingham County and the plan of action for achieving it.”
For more information, contact Hart at lhart@effinghamcountychamber.com or 217-342-4147, or Mr. Courtney Yockey, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President, at cyockey@groweffinghamcountyil.com or 217-342-4214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.