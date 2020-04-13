Due to ongoing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Effingham County MAPPING Program, scheduled to begin in April, has been postponed to early 2021.
Western Illinois University, which manages the program and provides facilitators, has canceled all faculty travel through the current school year. In addition, the current executive order by Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibits groups of larger than 10 people to gather.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to work together to plan for Effingham County’s future in 2020”, said Effingham County Chamber President & CEO Norma Lansing, a member of the MAPPING Steering Committee. “Once the pandemic rules are relaxed, businesses, employees and community members will need to spend their time refocusing their needs and efforts, and we do not want to interfere with that process.”
The MAPPING program is a participant-driven strategic visioning and planning process, whereby local leaders and citizen volunteers create a long-range vision for the future of Effingham County and a plan of action for achieving it. During the five planning sessions, participants identify high-priority goals and create an action plan.
Individuals who would like to be a part of the 2021 Community MAPPING Program, may contact Lansing at nlansing@effinghamcountychamber.com to sign up.
