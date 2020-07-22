The Effingham County Clerk’s Office will be mailing Vote-By-Mail applications July 31.
This mailing will be directed to all registered voters who voted in the last three elections that occurred in Effingham County. They are the Nov. 6, 2018, General Election, the April 2, 2019. Consolidated Election and the March 17, 2020, General Primary Election. Also, new registrants since the March 17, 2020, General Primary Election through July 31, 2020, will be sent an application.
The mailing will include an application for a Vote-By-Mail ballot and a letter of explanation regarding Vote-By-Mail. Refer to the letter for guidelines and deadlines.
The County Clerk’s office will mail ballots beginning on Sept. 24.
A voter who receives a Vote-By-Mail application is not required to submit the application for ballot if said voter wants to vote in person by Early Voting or on Election Day.
Early Voting will begin Thursday, Sept. 24, and will be available through Monday, Nov. 2, at the Effingharn County Building during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Election Day is Nov. 3. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voting.
