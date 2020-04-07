The offices of Effingham County Clerk/Recorder Kerry J. Hirtzel and Effingham County Treasurer Paula G. Miller will have limited access for the public.
The door is locked in an effort to limit interaction. These offices are located on the second floor of the County Building at 101 N. 4th Street, Effingham.
The County Clerk will take requests at the door. Forms are available for vital records (birth, marriage, death). The office asks couples applying for a marriage license to call ahead for an appointment as this is a face-to-face process. Any title services and law offices doing property searches are also asked to call for an appointment in order to limit the number of persons in the vault.
The County Clerk reminds those applying for a liquor license that renewal notices are going out this week with a due date of May 1, 2020.
Statements of Economic Interest forms are also due May 1, after which penalties will still be enforced by the County Clerk.
The County Treasurer will also accept customers at the door for questions and monthly prepayments.
Both offices encourage the use of mail at this time.
Contact information is as follows:
County Clerk – 217-342-6535, P O Box 628, Effingham, IL http://www.co.effingham.il.us/clerk-recorder
County Treasurer – 217-342-6844, P O Box 399, Effingham, IL http://www.co.effingham.il.us/treasurer
