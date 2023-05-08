The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new chamber members with ribbon-cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities.
Friend of the Chamber: Lifetime Member is a chamber investment level designed for retired executives, residents and entrepreneurs who desire to support the chamber and the local community while remaining active and involved.
The chamber recognizes Jonathan Kaye, Mark and Sharon Doan, and Hank Stephens as the chamber’s newest Lifetime Members.
