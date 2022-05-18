The Effingham County Chamber welcomed two new Chamber Ambassadors — Michael Wall, Foundation Director of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, and Lisa Wilson, Mortgage Loan Officer with Land of Lincoln Credit Union.
Chamber Ambassadors are active chamber members involved in the development and growth of the chamber. The ambassadors are the chamber’s premier volunteers, working on behalf of the chamber to create goodwill, encouragement and support of chamber programs and services.
Wall and Wilson join an established team of ambassadors, including Jay Buehnerkemper (First Mid Bank & Trust), Jim Hecht (Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota), Jo Huskey (Enterprise Dynamics, Inc.), Jerry Jansen (Century 21 Realty Concepts), Randy Jones (Washington Savings Bank), Jeff Mihlbachler (Mihlbachler Insurance Agency Inc.), Mike Schabbing (Global Technical Systems Inc.), Tonya Siner (Premier Broadcasting), Marty Stock, Steve Will (Dieterich Bank), Debbie Womack (First National Bank of Waterloo), Brandon Pals, and Dan Patton (Patton Printing & Graphics).
More information on the ambassadors can be found on the chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/who-we-are. To inquire about becoming a Chamber Ambassador, contact Membership Director Becky Brown at bbrown@EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or call the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
