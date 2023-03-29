The Effingham County Chamber, in partnership with the Chamber Workforce Development Committee, Land of Lincoln Legal Aid and volunteer attorneys from Effingham/Illinois State Bar, are hosting a free Expungement Summit Informational Meeting on Monday, April 3, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Effingham.
Minor past infractions can sometimes be a bar to employment or promotion and can limit the pool of worthy job applicants. Expungement removes these infractions from a potential employee’s criminal record.
The informational meeting also is a resource for Chamber businesses (and community businesses) that are interested in becoming a second-chance employer.
Attendees will learn:
• What can or cannot be sealed or expunged; discuss other options with those not immediately eligible to expunge their records.
• Registration process
• Paperwork needed for a fingerprint background check.
• Timeline leading up to meeting in person with a volunteer attorney/paralegal on Expungement Summit/Oct. 14.
There is no fee to attend the informational meeting. More information and Expungement Summit registration can be found online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
Some Expungement Day fees may be waived or at a discounted rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.