Effingham County Chamber President & CEO to be part of EIU panel discussion

Effingham County Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart, CAE, MBA will be a guest panelist on “What Do Chambers of Commerce Do?” as part of Entrepreneurship Week at Lumpkin College of Businesses & Technology at Eastern Illinois University.
The panel discussion will be on Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m. in the Lumpkin Hall Roberson Auditorium.
Hart will be joined by other Chamber leaders, including Doug Abolt, President & CEO of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, and Ed Dowd, Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.
Panelists will share the different activities their respective chambers participate in and host, the role the chamber plays in their community and county, and how chambers are a critical part of the communities’ economic health and vibrancy.
More information about the panel can be found on the Lumpkin College Facebook Page @LumpkinCollege or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
