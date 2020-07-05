The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce celebrates the opening of new businesses and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures and other events and activities.
Effingham Rehabilitation & Healthcare provides services to the elderly population including food & nutrition services; medical services; assisted, supportive & independent living; pathways rehabilitation; dementia & behavioral service programs including adult life skills training; symptom management; depression management and more. They also offer special services including respite care, recuperative care, hospice and more. Visit them at 1610 N Lakewood Drive, Effingham or online at www.petersenhealthcare.net.
Homewood Grill offers frozen treats, drinks and hot eats including corn dogs, hot dogs, hamburgers, tenderloin sandwich & more along with sides and drinks. They also offer an Ice Cream Truck, Dipping Freezer, and Topping Bar along with Bulk Pricing for large events. Business hours are Sunday – Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm. Visit them at 608 S Willow, Effingham or online at www.homewoodgrill.com.
About the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce
Founded in 1917, the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is the county’s leading advocate and champion for business. The Chamber works to create a climate of growth and success in our community by providing leadership opportunities as well as volunteer programs and business-building initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of Effingham County businesses. By leveraging the support, talent, and resources of our members, the Effingham County Chamber is leading efforts to achieve business success and community growth.
For membership information, contact Becky Brown at 217/342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.