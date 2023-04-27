Effingham County Chamber names Ambassador Chair for 2023

The Effingham County Chamber named Lisa Wilson the Ambassador Chair for 2023, as well as the Ambassador of the Quarter for Q1.
The Effingham County Chamber Ambassadors are a highly visible, prestigious group of volunteers who work for chamber member organizations, believe in the Chamber's mission, support their community, and aid many of the Chamber's activities and events. As champions of the Chamber, Ambassadors connect and engage with other members, local elected officials and key business stakeholders while promoting the chamber and its businesses at various chamber events.
Wilson was born in Kentucky but raised in Effingham since she was 9 years old. She is married to Bryan, an Altamont native, and has two children — Mackenzie Ikemire, a Physical Therapist in Kansas City, Missouri, and Bryce Ikemire, an enlisted member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army.
Wilson has been an active member of the Effingham County Chamber for several years, with her engagement increasing since her employment with Land of Lincoln Credit Union, where she currently works as a Mortgage Loan Officer in the Effingham market.
Wilson is not only a Chamber Ambassador, but also on the Membership Development Committee. She is a member on other planning committees for the Annual Chamber Golf Outing, EffingHAM-JAM and the PAVE Housing Action Team. She’s a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham and a member of a local BNI (Business Networking International) chapter, BNI-RISE.
In her free time, Wilson enjoys family time and doing anything fitness related, including mountain biking and road biking.
The list of other Chamber Ambassadors can be found online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/who-we-are. To learn more about the Ambassador program, contact Membership Director Becky Brown at 217-342-4147 or email BBrown@EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
