The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce has been named 2020 Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).
The award is the most prestigious and competitive recognition presented by ACCE and is the only globally recognized industry award that honors top chambers of commerce.
The Chamber of the Year award recognizes the leadership role chambers have in their communities. Those recognized demonstrate organizational strength and make an impact on key community priorities.
The Effingham County Chamber was recognized Sept. 30 during ACCE’s Future of Chambers Summit.
“Receiving this award is an unbelievable honor and is due to the dedication and work of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, volunteer teams and professional staff to make sure the chamber meets the needs of our growing membership, as well as building and strengthening relationships that stimulate the regional economy. This award is especially meaningful this year as we have had to transition our programs and services for stronger support of our local businesses as they endured the many hardships that the coronavirus pandemic has caused," said Chamber President & CEO Norma Lansing.
The 2020 Chamber Board Chairman Jeff Speer said, “What does hard work, teamwork, a great membership and the desire to just be better get you? Chamber of the Year for the entire United States and Canada! Congratulations to Norma, Becky and Jamie for their hard work, and thank you to our membership for being so involved.”
Speer noted that every year the chamber solicits volunteers from the local community and the chamber has a great volunteer team. Those interested in volunteering may call the chamber.
Four chambers were recognized as Chamber of the Year recipients based on community demographics and on factors including net revenue, net assets, membership account retention, and membership dollar retention. Other winners were Vail Valley Partnership (Colo.); Ocala/Marion County Chamber & Economic Partnership (Fla.) and Tulsa Regional Chamber (Okla.).
