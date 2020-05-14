The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the 2020 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The award is the most prestigious and competitive recognition presented annually by ACCE, an association of more than 8,000 professionals from 1,300 chambers of commerce across the United States.
The Chamber of the Year award recognizes the leadership role chambers have in their communities. Those recognized demonstrate organizational strength and make an impact on key community priorities.
The Effingham County Chamber has qualified in Category 1 along with Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce in Wooster, Ohio, and Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, Bismarck, North Dakota.
“Qualifying for this award is due to the dedication and work of our board of directors, volunteer teams and Chamber professional staff to make sure the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce meets the needs of our membership, as well as building and strengthening relationships that stimulate the regional economy. We are honored to be among this prestigious group of chambers and look forward to the next step in the selection process,” said Norma Lansing, Chamber President and CEO.
2020 Chamber Board Chairman Jeff Speer said, “Congratulations to the Chamber team for this nomination as one of the top chambers in the United States. Great leadership, great teamwork and a great community are a tough combination to beat. On behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors, I am honored to be part of the Chamber leadership team. During this extraordinary time, the Chamber has delivered on its mission to support local businesses and stimulate the regional economy.”
The Chamber of the Year qualifying process is rigorous. Chambers compete based on key performance criteria, including financial strength, membership recruitment and retention and innovative programming. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives addressing all aspects of Chamber operations and programming to determine the category finalists. Winners are selected based on an in-person interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.
Chamber of the Year winners will be announced in July.
